Selena Gomez raises rumors that she is dating Kylie Jenner’s ex after stars are caught together on an intimate late night date

SELENA Gomez may be roaring into a new relationship with Kylie Jenner’s ex.

Images have surfaced showing Selena and Tyga partying together late into the night in Los Angeles.

The couple were photographed leaving The Nice Guy celebrity hot spot in West Hollywood on Wednesday morning.

According to TMZ, the two tried to get people out of their tracks, as Selena walked out through a back door, followed by Tyga who walked out to the front around 2:30 am.

Selena, 30, wore an all-black dress that covered him almost completely.

Tyga, 32, echoed actress Only Murders in the Building, wearing a combination of a black jacket and sweatpants.

Sources told the outlet Selena arrived at the restaurant just before midnight.

Tyga was already inside, and once the two linked up, security shut down the rest of the club for some private time.

THE PAST OF SELENA

The rumors come a few weeks after Selena was linked to Italian-Canadian director Andrea Iervolino on a private yacht.

Andrea is responsible for directing and producing numerous captivating films such as 2015’s Hope Lost and 2017’s Beyond The Sun.

Several titles have premiered at international film festivals including the Venice Film Festival and the Toronto Film Festival.

He reportedly first worked with Selena in 2017 on the movie In Dubious Battle.

Selena then joined the director in Italy for her 27th birthday in 2019, before the couple were spotted two years later on a boat trip to Los Angeles.

On their latest adventure, the two hugged each other as they sailed on a luxury yacht off the coast of Positano.

At one point, the Italian producer was seen holding Selena’s hand as he helped her get off the ship and into the ocean.

The photos sparked new rumors that the two were dating.

Selena hasn’t been in a public relationship since she split from Justin Bieber in 2018.

TYGA’S TURN

Meanwhile, Tyga, who famously dated Kylie intermittently for about two years until their split in 2017, last dated Camaryn Swanson last year, but the relationship ended after she accused him of rape. housekeeper.

Camaryn allegedly started screaming when he showed up at his home in the middle of the night last year before the alleged fight took place.

Tyga voluntarily surrendered to the police to face domestic abuse charges against him.

He defended himself on his Instagram stories, writing: “I want everyone to know that the allegations against me are false.”

The rapper added: “I went to the police station and collaborated. I have not been accused of any crime ”.

She then shared pictures and videos of her son’s ninth birthday, writing “the only thing that matters”.

In the case, no charges of crime have ever been presented.

