Selena Gomez produces remake of “A career woman” • TAG24

Selena Gomez produces remakes. Selena Gomez is tireless: we have already talked about her make-up business here. The next project will see her producing the reboot of A Career Woman by Mike Nicholson, a film released in 1989. Very good together with Steve Martin and Martin Short in the series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, or Only Murders in the Building, we are not aware if the actress-singer will take part in the remake of the famous film also as an interpreter, as well as as a producer.

While the castings have yet to come out and the film is in the final stages of negotiations with the house of 20th Century Studios, it seems certain that the screenwriter of the film, conceived to stream on the HULU and Disney Plus platforms, will be Ilana Peña, already famous for being the ‘creator of Elena, I will become president. Some, for what reason, have even thought of a Latin American setting for the remake film. In the meantime, a director has not yet been chosen for the film and only over time will further details on the production be revealed.

Let’s find out now, here on tag24, the success of the original film, to be able to see the basic lines that will guide the work of Ilana Peña and the future director.

Selena Gomez produces remake: working girl

Selena Gomez produces remakes. The film A career womanin English Working Girl, was released in theaters in 1988 and was a real phenomenon at the box office: with a box office of 103 million dollars, she won six Golden Globes and an Oscar for Best Song, as well as getting a nomination for Best Actress and two for Best Supporting Actress. The film was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Director.

The following actors were part of the cast of the film: Harrison Ford (Jack Trainer), Sigourney Weaver (Katharine Parker), Melanie Griffith (Tess McGill), Alec Baldwin (Mick Dugan), Joan Cusack (Cyn), Philip Bosco (Oren Trask ), Nora Dunn (Ginny), Oliver Platt (Lutz), Kevin Spacey (Bob Speck), James Lally (Turkel), Robert Easton (Armbrister), Olympia Dukakis (personal director).

The direction was in the hands of Mike Nichols, while the subject and script were the responsibility of Kevin Wade; the producer was Douglas Wick, the executive producers, on the other hand, saw among their names Robert Greenhut and Laurence Mark. The music was by Carly Simon and the photography was assigned to Michael Ballhaus.

Defined as an eighties version of the Cinderella fairy tale, Una donna in musica remains a film classic, the plot of which is also worth reading, on which the comedy produced by Selenza Gomez will be traced.

We report it below.

The film revolves around Tess McGill, a young secretary who has a great desire to shine in high finance and who is reluctant to settle for an ordinary life. Tess, in fact, is determined not to accept compromises and comes to change positions four times in the span of six months.

The director of the personnel department of the company she works for offers her one last chance: to work as a secretary for Katherine Parker, the head of mergers and acquisitions. Tess accepts and begins to follow the advice of her new boss, who invites her to elect her as her role model to make her life successful. But Parker appears to be capricious and despotic, well pleased with the idea that she is in a position of advantage over her poor peer.

Tess even confides in Parker her own idea of ​​a financial project that could interest Trask Industries and the latter appropriates it, trying to keep Tess in the dark. When Parker breaks her leg on a ski slope, Tess discovers that the idea has been stolen and decides to regain possession of her project. Meanwhile, Tess will find love in an agent from another firm, who is her boss’s boyfriend.

Stay on TAG24 to read more news on the world of entertainment and cinema in general.