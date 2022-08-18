Selena Gomez is seen until the wee hours of the morning with Tyga: New romance?

Selena Gomez she is a coveted single woman, therefore, in just weeks, the American media have looked curiously at the friends with whom the singer has been close.

This was the case of the Italian-Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino, with whom he was seen dancing the night away in a nightclub and touring Capri on a yachtduring what was a lavish 30th birthday celebration with a trip to Italy.

This time, Selena Gomez once again drew attention to the being seen with Tyga in The Nice Guy. As reported TMZthe singer and the rapper shared until the wee hours of the morning at the Italian venue last Wednesday, August 17. An encounter that quickly fueled the rumors of a possible new romance.

Tyga and Selena Gomez: New romance?

What made it concrete is that a source assured HollywoodLife that the artists are friends and there is nothing romantic between themdespite the fact that they chose to leave the place through different doors. “It’s not true. There’s nothing going on between them at all,” the insider said.

Tyga and Selena Gomez arrived separately at The Nice Guy and with the passing of the night they ended up joining tables. An informal meeting that lasted until 2:30 in the morning, despite the fact that the place closed half an hour earlier. When leaving the premises, the rapper walked out the front door, while the “Only murders in the building” star walked out the back.

Less than a month ago Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday with an intimate party that did not reach social networks, but thanks to the photographer Dennis Gocer, known professionally as The Collective You, photos of the attendees, including Tyga, Camilla Cabello and Ava Max, went viral.

He then traveled to Italy, where he shared with Andrea Iervolino. “Selena and Andrea go back and have celebrated their birthdays together many times,” a source explained to HollywoodLife.

