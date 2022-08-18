Selena Gomez, Cara Delevigne and the KISS that caused a sensation in networks

Caroline Moreno

06.29.2022 17:24:00

Previously Selena Gomez and Cara Delivinge had already given us images and moments that have remained to remember since we all know the strong bond of friendship they share, overcoming the barriers of friendship through a matching tattoo and if with the latter You thought that there was no greater proof of affection between the two, it did not exist, because it is not like that.

Because if you thought it was enough just to see them share the screen, you’re wrong! Since recently both actresses took over social networks and shocked everyone, after the clip of the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building” where it should be emphasized, their characters are a couple, they kissed each other! causing euphoria among the fans of the series who had been waiting for this long-awaited moment and it finally arrived.

In the same way, the fans of the series made their reaction known through Twitter, Tik Tok, with funny memes and opinions about the kiss between Selena and Cara.

The clip of the kiss has already gone around the world and fans of both Selena Gomez and Cara Delivingnethey can’t wait to see how the relationship between their characters continues to develop, remembering that this only happened in the second episode of the second season.

How was the kiss between Selena Gomez and Cara Delivingne?

The former Victoria’s Secret angel talked about what it was like to kiss one of her best friends for a TV series.

“It was fun. Wouldn’t anyone in the world want to kiss Selena?” she continued, “It was just hysterical. It’s just one of those things, especially when you know someone so well, it’s the comfort and you have fun with it.” .

For your part Selena Gomez commented:

“It didn’t feel like we were working, it was so much fun. We’ve known each other since we were 15, so, it was [espectacular]. We had great moments and she felt super natural, she did fantastic.”

For this second season of the Alice series, a character she brings to life Cara Delivingne is the love interest of Mabel character played by Selena Gomez.

And despite the fact that neither Selena nor Cara share much time together, due to their busy work schedules, they now have the opportunity to be co-stars in this series, giving them the opportunity to continue growing their friendship, to the point of feeling so comfortable working together. that Selena Gomez has stated that as a nod to the show’s other leads, Steve Martin and Martin Short, he calls Cara “the Marty to my Steve”.

Are you ready to see how Alice and Mabel will continue to surprise us in this second season?