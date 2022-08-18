Search for answers to the closure of the investigation against Brad Pitt – El Financiero

Six years after their separation, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt They continue to give something to talk about, and it is even increasing, because now third parties are being involved, among them nothing more and nothing less than the FBI.

Presumably, Jolie was identified by US media as the anonymous person who sued the FBI after they closed an investigation for physical and verbal aggression in 2016 that the protagonist of maleficent against her ex-husband.

The lawsuit against the FBI would look for documents related to a meeting between the assistant district attorney and the FBI at the time she filed the accusations against Pitt.

In accordance with rolling stone: “Angelina demands ‘unredacted records and corroborating evidence’ which she says the FBI still possesses.”

What happened during the flight that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt took in 2016?

The also businesswoman pointed to the actor Bullet train of having assaulted her and her children during a private flight that the family took in September 2016, a week before the 47-year-old actress filed for divorce.

A source pointed to People that Pitt, 58, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of taking the flight and “there was an argument between him and Angelina.”

“The eldest son intervened and there was a discussion between parents and children that was not handled in the right way and escalated more than it should”; Such a statement could indicate that in the last stage of the Pitt-Jolie marriage, the fights also involved their children.

At that time, the accusations against the actor were presented accompanied by images in which Jolie appears with wounds on her body derived from the physical aggression of which she was allegedly a victim in her marriage.

Around November of that same year, it was reported that the actor of The fight Club would not face any charges.

“After reviewing the document, the United States Attorney’s Office representative discussed the merits of this investigation with the agent on the case. All parties agreed that no criminal charges would be filed in this case due to various factors,” the FBI report concluded, according to information compiled by Page Six.