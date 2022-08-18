Samsung announces an island in the Metaverse with a game in Fortnite and the new Galaxy Z Fold4 – eju.tv

The leading smartphone brand also inaugurates the “Smart City”, an island that connects new Samsung initiatives within the Fortnite game.

Samsung announced, during Galaxy Unpacked, that it is debuting its island in the Fortnite game called “Smart City”, on Thursday, August 18. This location in the Metaverse is the first initiative of the company that covers all of Latin America. The launch is part of the actions that celebrate the arrival of folding devices: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4.

With the Smart City island within Fortnite, Samsung expands its domain within the Metaverse and gives gamers the opportunity to experience and interact with its products in a new way.

“It’s not just about having fun, but about exploring and building relationships. Today we understand that the Metaverse is real, dynamic and life is happening within these platforms. There are no longer any barriers between what is physical and what is online”, said Arthur Wong, Marketing Director of Samsung for Latin America.

This experience reinforces Samsung’s connection with Generation Z by promoting a place where it will be possible to create, enjoy and live in a multi-digital themed environment for the consumer. “We will continue to present content and innovations that can offer connected, increasingly immersive and complete experiences to our consumers,” said the executive.

Smart City will become a continuous stage for Z Series Fun Game Quest, an interactive game in the format of hide and seek (hide and seek), in the traditional style of Fortnite, where the player must find the new smartphone Hidden Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and keep it in your possession until the end of the round.

The Z Fold4 grants special powers to the player who owns it, always relating the characteristics of the product with actions within the game. For example, Nightography [modo de fotografía nocturna de los teléfonos Galaxy] gives the player the ability to have enhanced night vision.

The entire “Smart City” island in Fortnite is made up of elements that refer to other Samsung products: buildings in the shape of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, bridges inspired by the Galaxy Z Flip4, towers shaped like the new series of smartwatches Galaxy Watch5. In addition, the S Pen is represented as a large obelisk and The Freestyle portable projector is a giant spotlight.