Ryan Gosling Says Barbie Has the Best Script He’s Ever Read

The gray man (37%), the most recent film of the russo brothers, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, arrived on Netflix this July 22 and is being a hit with the audience. The Fabulous Race Gosling continues to rise, and is currently in the middle of filming Barbie with her co-star Margot Robbie, and although so far there are only a few photos that reveal certain moments of the plot, the public’s expectations for this film are increasing. times are higher.

Directed by Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird (97%), Little Women (94%)), and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film by Barbie promises to be an unforgettable journey that introduces Barbie and Ken to live action, two figures that have been iconic for many years, from a perspective that is not as plastic as they have been molded in previous representations. In addition to having Gosling like ken ya robby Like Barbie, the film’s cast includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey and Will Ferrell.

While everything we’ve seen of the film through set photos so far looks pretty fun and colorful, the film is expected to explore some pretty deep aspects of the characters. Ryan Gosling has been fairly secretive about his role as Ken, but has recently started to open up, and this Thursday night, during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the star of Blade Runner 2049 (88%) revealed that Barbie has the “best script you’ve ever read”.

This is undoubtedly high praise for a film centered on a live action version of two of the most popular toys in history. Apparently, at the beginning, Ryan Gosling He wasn’t sure if it was his calling to play Ken, but after some thought, the actor signed on without a second thought. According to comicbook.comBefore accepting the role, the actor went to his backyard, where he saw a Ken doll lying in the mud next to a severely crushed melon and took a photo of what happened. Later, Gosling sent the photo to Greta Gerwig with the message “I will be your Ken. Because his story must be told”.

In a past interview with Variety (via comicbook.com), Gosling jokingly revealed that he hopes all of the Kens feel seen after seeing Barbie:

This has been happening my whole life. I think a lot of Kens will feel seen when they see this. I have to do it for the Kens of the world. Nobody plays with Kens!

Even though he was hesitant to take on the character at first, Ryan Gosling now he seems to be more than fascinated with the role of Ken and can not wait for the release of the tape. In a past interview with Entertainment Tonight (via IndieWire), the actor gave some details about his Ken and how he will connect with the public:

I think that life for Ken is even more difficult than life in The Gray Man. Ken doesn’t have any money, he doesn’t have a job, he doesn’t have a car, he doesn’t have a house. He is going through a difficult time.

