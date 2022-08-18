Run, Laal, run! This is the Indian remake of Forrest Gump



The Indian remake of Forrest Gump sees the light 30 years after the original



This new version promises to take viewers on a journey through the history of India.



Almost 30 years after its launch, the popular story of Forrest Gump, a boy from Alabama, who returns to the big screen with an Indian remake of Bollywood. Starring the Indian actor Aamir Khan, who will play Laal.

The remake titled Laal Singh Chaddha, keeps some of the most iconic scenes from the original 1994 film, which garnered six Oscars including Best Picture or Best Actor for Tom Hanks for his role in the film. Like the iconic “run Forrest, run!” scene, edited for the protagonist’s new name Run, Laal, run!

A remake full of nods to Indian culture

In addition, this version adapts the events that occur during the original film. This new version promises to take viewers on a journey in india historychanging for example the Vietnam War of the original film for Pakistan with the kargil war.

Changes can also be found in some of the most iconic phrases, in the new version we find a change in the typical phrase of Gump’s mother of the “box of chocolates”. The Indian version says that “life is like a golgappa. Your belly will feel full, but your heart will always want more.”