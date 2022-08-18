Robert Downey Jr. has a comedy that could turn his career around (and not exactly for the better)

Imagine directing and finishing a movie starring established stars who often attract the attention of the public at the box office. But almost six years have passed and you can’t release it. That you have put effort, dedication and money but that the world has changed so much that what could have been a success, would now be beaten left and right.

That’s exactly what lives Jamie Foxx with All Star Weekend, a sports comedy that was filmed in October 2016 with a star cast led by himself, Robert Downey Jr., Benicio del Toro, Eva Longoria, Gerard Butler, Jeremy Piven and NBA stars. However, his humor has become so out of step with the world’s cultural changes that there is no way he currently sees the light of day.

Actor Jamie Foxx and actor Robert Downey Jr. arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Soloist’ at Paramount Studios on April 19, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

The movie was finished and came close to being released during the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. And then again the following year. However, they ended up keeping it in the trunk of ‘projects that could arouse the fury of woke culture’. The film tells the story of two friends (Foxx and Piven) who win two tickets to attend the game that gives the film its name, but end up involved in different crazy situations along the way.

With this description anyone could think that it is a comedy in the style of Hangover in Las Vegas, however, the problem is that they took the humor further, becoming more like Tropical Thunder. The problem? It has too many humorous references that can hurt sensitivities throughout the planet.

For example, Jamie Foxx plays multiple characters(like Eddie Murphy used to do in his movies) and one of them is a racist white cop. While Robert Downey Jr., a Caucasian American of European descent, plays a Mexican. Can you imagine the catastrophe that could fall on them if they release it now? That’s why Jamie Foxx has it saved. But his frustration is evident.

“It’s been tough the way the world is when it comes to comedyFoxx told CinemaBlend when asked if he had plans to release it soon. “We are trying to open the sensitive corners so that people laugh again. We hope to keep you guys laughing and take you right into ‘All-Star Weekend’ because we were definitely going for it.”

The actor-director hints that the cancellation craze and the extreme sensibilities of ‘woke’ culture would have damaged the freedom to laugh and take things with humor. And after the criticism received by actors like Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman for accepting transgender roles (and having to resign in the face of media blowback); or that controversy is generated because Ana de Armas puts a Hispanic accent on her interpretation of Marilyn Monroe, and a long etcetera, it is evident that seeing Robert Downey Jr. playing a Mexican would not go down well in today’s society. Much less that Jamie Foxx uses humor to dress up as a white and racist police officer, when so many tragedies and controversies have occurred in the US around this issue.

If you’re wondering what the Iron Man actor was thinking to accept the project, you have to go back to 2015/2016. When Foxx offered him the character, it was due to the financial success of Tropical Thunder. In that 2008 film, the actor played an Australian method actor who resorted to ‘blackface’ to play an African American. The idea did not sit well with certain sectors of society with many critics against the film and the actor. Because although the purpose of his interpretation was to ridicule the practice that lasted for so many years in the industry and method work, there were many people who did not understand the joke given the sensitivity of the matter. It was one of the many blows that fell to the film along with the criticism of Tom Cruise, who pointed out that his character Les Grossman was anti-Semitic, while different groups tried to boycott the film, feeling that certain scenes offended people with mental disabilities. Nonetheless, Tropic Thunder It was a box office success and Robert Downey Jr. was beginning to hang on to the Iron Man fury and the matter did not go any further. However, fourteen years later the world has changed a lot.

Jamie Foxx is not alone in criticizing how sociocultural changes have affected the sense of humor in general. Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean) is one of the interpreters who has been most active in criticizing him. “It seems to me that the job of comedy is to offend, or have the potential to offend, and you can’t empty that potential.” said to Irish Times. “Every prank has a victim. That is the definition of a joke. Someone or something or an idea that we make look ridiculous.”

Monty Python’s John Cleese added that we are living “the death of creativity (via new york post). The same as the director of joker, Todd Phillips, by ensuring that he went from directing comedies to drama (he was in charge of the saga Hangover in Las Vegas) because he feels that comedy is dead. “Try to be funny nowadays with the woke culture” said in 2019 to Vanity Fair. “Articles were written about why sitcoms don’t work anymore. I’ll tell you why, because all the fucking funny guys say, “Fuck this shit, because I mean no offense.”.

Yes All Star Weekend it ends up premiering one day remains to be seen. Personally, I have my doubts that any studio would dare to invest in its theatrical release and defy the culture woke up to the giant fist it currently holds through cancellation. The same with streaming platforms. Without a doubt, the film would generate conversation and interest precisely because of the critics, but just as JK Rowling has gone from being the most celebrated author in the world to the most criticized for her opinions on the transgender community as a result of her transphobic tweets, the same could spend with such revered stars as Robert Downey Jr. In the end, and today, it only takes one misstep to spark cancellation fury.

