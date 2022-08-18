Robert De Niro faces Robert De Niro in his next movie

“Wise Guys” follow italian-american crime bosses Vito Genovese Y Frank Costello, who led their respective families during the 20th century. In 1957, Genovese attempted (and failed) to assassinate Costello, who was eventually injured and attempted to retire from the mob. De Niro is expected to play the two lead characters.

Nicholas Pileggithe co-writer of the police epic Martin Scorsese “Goodfellas”starring De Niro, is writing the script for “Wise Guys”. (“Goodfellas” is based on Pileggi’s 1985 book “Wiseguy: Life in a Mafia Family”although it has no relation to Levinson’s film).

For DeNiro, “Wise Guys” it’s a return to the genre that made him a star. With “Goodfellas”the actor made a name for himself in crime dramas like “The Godfather Part II”, “Mean Streets” and “Casino”. His most recent credits include “Jokers” Y “The Irishman” by Scorsese, who used extensive digital technology to rejuvenate De Niro and his co-stars Al Pacino Y Joe Pesci.

the protagonist of “Wild bull” is reteaming with Scorsese in “Killers of the Flower Moon” from Apple, a western crime drama about the 1920 Oklahoma murders on the Osage Nation where he will share the screen with Leonardo Dicaprio.

Irwin Winkler, producer of “Rocky” and “Goodfellas,” will serve as producer on “Wise Guys.”