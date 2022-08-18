Rihanna’s postpartum body shouldn’t be up for debate, whether to praise her or not

Praising Rihanna’s body after her pregnancy may not be the best for the body and beauty debate (Getty)

You can always count on Rihanna to make the internet talk. Last week, the music and beauty mogul was spotted outside a Manhattan restaurant wearing a baggy T-shirt, miniskirt and statement thigh-high boots. After giving birth to her first child with A$AP Rocky in May, her public appearances have been pretty rare., but fans have been excited by the release of each new set of paparazzi photos for a chance to see her after the birth. Some of the online conversation about the pictures focused on her oversized footwear, but much of it has been about his body, unfortunately.

Some dark corners of social media have spread petty responses, with some making scathing comments about Rihanna apparently retaining the weight she gained while pregnant. Fortunately, many more people spoke out against such comments rather than endorsing them. “Let Rihanna enjoy her baby weight and stop shaming her because she doesn’t lose weight right away,” she tweeted. Others praised her for going against expectations that women would “return” to their pre-pregnancy size right after giving birth. One fan wrote: “I just want to personally thank Rihanna for humanizing what having a baby does to her body and not forcing her body to recover right away.”

In many ways, statements like these are encouraging and representative of a move toward a culture where it’s okay for people’s weight and appearance to fluctuate. Tabloid newspapers are, after all, notorious for commenting on increases and decreases in body size, even without pregnancy. Rihanna is still in the vulnerable postpartum period, so it’s also great to see people defending her looks. But by praising the star for defying expectations, it reinforces the idea that there are expectations about her body in the first place, and that’s a big problem in and of itself.

Loudly praising people for weighing more than others, or even more than in the past, doesn’t always come across as the compliment it’s supposed to. Rihanna has not explicitly positioned herself as someone who wants to send a message about what body positive. She was just living her life when people on the internet decided to consider her an inspiration for just existing with a curvier figure. In an age where people cling to the idea that each of our bodies, how they look and what they do, should be our business, it’s important not to project unsolicited statements on people. There’s no telling how Rihanna actually feels about something, unless she tells us first.

Despite the fact that the last decade has been momentous in changing the idea that beauty is equivalent only to being thin and white, gaining weight or, in general, weighing more can be a sensitive issue for many. Last year, Jonah Hill explicitly asked people to stop commenting on his physique after they praised him for going shirtless on the beach. “I know you mean well, but I kindly ask you not to comment on my body,” the actor wrote in a social media post. “Good or bad, I want to politely let you know that it’s not helpful and it doesn’t feel good.” Similarly, Nicola Coughlan had to ask people not to share their opinions about her body with her, telling her fans: “I’m just a real life human being and it’s very hard to carry the weight of thousands of weights.” opinions about how you look that come every day.”

It can be refreshing for people online to see people with bigger bodies thrive. However, they do not take into account the fact that the person receiving their “congratulations” may not want to be considered a hero for looking the way they do. On the other hand, Lizzo has made her curves an important part of her brand; Her dance group is called “Big Grrrls” and she launched a line of shapewear, Yitty, designed to fit all body sizes. She positioned herself as someone who explicitly wants her body to be a form of inspiration for others. But that’s not the case for everyone, and people need to accept that specific opinions about someone’s body aren’t always welcome, even uplifting ones.

Overall, it’s positive to see that there is support for people to do what they want with their weight. The fact that the different ways people can be attractive need to be highlighted is also encouraging. But the next time you see someone, whether it’s a multi-platinum recording artist or an acquaintance you haven’t seen in a while, living life in a larger body, there’s no need to make it a topic of conversation. By mentioning it, you may be doing more harm than good.

