Rihanna: How To Wear Controversial Boots And Heels Without Mistakes

Rihanna is one of the most prominent style icons of our time. Whether dressed to the nines in black by Balenciaga in the met gala or sporty outfits by Martine Rose on her days off, the superstar knows how to make a real fashion statement.

We cannot fail to mention the looks of singer and businesswoman Rihanna with his baby bumpwhich forever changed the way of dressing in maternity. And when it comes to footwear, Rihanna do not run away from options daring and unconventionalespecially if they are fresh off the catwalk, especially when it comes to boots.

He recently caused quite a stir with the suede boots from the Y/Project men’s collection for Spring-Summer 2023 (She wore them exclusively, long before their official launch).

Rihanna also dared to wear the barbie core trend before this was considered normal, with a couple of strappy stilettos baby pink, custom made by Manolo Blahnik. And it is that Rih She is the undisputed queen of flashy shoes.

Then we leave you Rihanna’s best moments wearing controversial shoes:

