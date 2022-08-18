Rihanna dares with the most extravagant boots that could become the star trend of the fall

Premiering recent motherhood with rapper A$AP Rocky, Rihanna enjoy a short break from public life with which to take advantage of time with your family. However, it is inevitable that the singer will become the center of all the foci in any of its outputs when it is one of the first to incorporate all the trends.

Accompanied by her partner, with whom she shares very media poses, Rihanna went shopping in New York with a look that shows that, whatever the moment of her life, is always up to date. From a t-shirt with the print of the rapper RZA’s 2003 album, through a black denim mini skirteven the true protagonists of styling: some extra tall boots; none of the elements were out of tune in the businesswoman’s ‘outfit’.

Rihanna strolling in slouchy knee high boots from Y/Project



gtres





Rihanna’s ability to introduce the most striking latest elements is demonstrated on this occasion in which the slouchy over-the-knee boots , which he has chosen as footwear, are perfectly in tune with the rest of the look, despite the difficulty that would be in others to combine it. Is his taste for the daring and the futurewhich defines your style on all kinds of occasions.

In fact, the design that he wore in New York is a model of the firm Y/ Project which was presented on the catwalk of his collection spring-summer 2023. Outside the most traditional, it is made up of a black dyed denim fabric that reaches the beginning of its skirt and that, unlike the more frequent ‘thigh-high’, They are not tight on the leg.

This is a bet with which Rihanna remembered the fashion of the ‘pantaboots’ that caused so much sensation in celebrities such as Julie Fox either kim kardashianand which can be converted to one of the riskiest tendencies for the new season. Since, without a doubt, high boots and eye-catching platforms will be the ‘must have’ with which to complete the shoe rack.

Kim Kardashian with the pantyhose trend



@kimkardashian





How to wear high boots in each style



To guess as Rihanna does with the design of high boots and the look with which it is combined, it is interesting to know what they are the most flattering ways to wear this shoe.

Chiara Ferragni with high boots



@chiaraferragni





just like some thin heel boots ask for a midi dress or skirt to match, one of rubber and ‘track’ sole They are designed to create more casual outfits.

While the latter are perfect for rainy days, they could be combined in a very stylish way with a oversized shirtthe former can be a salvation for the daily routine if they are used with more formal garments such as a knitted dress or suit.

The military boots Y high-top chelsea They are also a perfect idea for day to day, and ideal for this time when you can still wear shorts or summer dresses in response to timeless and very versatile footwear.