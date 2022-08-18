release date of ‘Tyler Rake 2’

In recent years, Chris Hemsworth has managed to remove the blonde hair of Thor and open up to other projects outside of the MCU. One of the most successful and lucrative has been the blockbuster Tyler Rake, his action movie that conquered Netflix in the midst of a pandemic.

The trident formed by Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave (manager) and Joe Russo (screenwriter) joins forces again in the sequel to the film, which will finally hit the platform in 2023. This has been announced Collider, although at the moment details about the plot of this continuation are unknown.

Based on the comic City, From Ande Parks, the first installment followed Tyler Rake, a mercenary hired for a dangerous mission: to rescue the kidnapped son of an Indian mob boss.

For now, we know that Hemsworth, who managed to get out of the lapidary ending of the first film alive, will be back in the second part and that this one promises to be very different from its predecessor.

In June, Joe Russo, who also signs on as a producer alongside his brother Anthony Russo, It stated that this new bet “has a different color scheme, a different place and a different tone than the first”. In the absence of more details, at least we have been able to confirm that next year we will meet Rake again in a new suicide mission.

This announcement comes just one day after it was revealed that the unseen agent, The Russo’s spy thriller for the streaming giant will have a sequel and a spin-off, expanding the number of the duo’s sagas for Netflix.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up to our newsletter.