Rafa Nadal vs Borna Coric LIVE today (1-1) | 08/17/2022

Nadal manages to place the 2-2 on the scoreboard

Coric overcomes a complicated situation turning it around 0-30

Nadal begins the third set with a blank game on his serve

The first game of the third set is for Coric

Nadal closes the second set and the match will be decided in the third set

Coric wins with the service and Nadal will serve to close the second set

Nadal confirms the break and is one game away from closing the second set

Rafa Nadal breaks serve for the first time in the entire match

With many problems, but again Nadal wins the game with the service

Blank game for Coric

Nadal places the 2-2 on the scoreboard of the second set

The rest goes out to Nadal and easy service for the Croatian

Nadal with suffering manages to keep the service

The Croatian tennis player takes the first game of the second set of the match

Very long set where both made several mistakes the Spanish had two balls to take the set

Comfortable game for the Croatian and the first set of the match will be decided in the tie break

Blank game for Nadal who secures the tie break

Nadal’s hit goes to the net and tied at five in the first set

In a few moments the game will resume

`It has already stopped raining on the central court and they are drying the track so that it can be resumed as soon as possible

In about 15 minutes the game will resume if it stops raining on center court

It’s raining at Cincinatti and the game will stop until it stops raining, the players go to the locker room

Good inverted forehand from Nadal to make it 5-4 if he wins the rest he will close the first set of the match

Another blank game for Berna Coric

This time the Spanish tennis player suffered who had to save a break ball

The Croatian wins the game for now few points to the rest

The number 3 in the world responds with another blank game

First blank game for the Croatian who has started very aggressively at this start

Comfortable game for Nadal who prevails in the third game

The rest of Nadal leaves and Berna Coric wins the second game of the match

Blank game for Rafa Nadal to start the match

In a few minutes the match will start, it has been decided in the draw that Rafael Nadal will start taking out

Coric is currently number 152 in the world, while Nadal is number 2

If the Spanish tennis player wants to return to the top of his head, he must win this tournament and also Medvedev, current number 1, could not reach the quarterfinal round

The Croatian has not won more than one match in a row at a hard court surface tournament since the Australian Open 2021 today he has a chance to break the losing streak

In 2016 the Croatian and the Spanish met in the round of 16 at the ATP Cincinnati where the Croatian won 6-1 and 6-3

In 1 hour the match between Rafael Nadal vs Borna Coric will begin, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL

The Cincinnati tournament has built a long road from its humble roots, taking its first steps at the Avondale Athletic Club over a century ago to becoming a massive ATP Masters 1000 tournament held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center today. Its former champions include legends like Ivan Lendl, Stefan Edberg, Pete Sampras, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. In 2018, Djokovic triumphed in Cincinnati to become the first player to cap all nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments to complete the Career Golden Masters.

The Croatian tennis player could not play this year until the Indians Wells ATP. This year he has only won twelve times. He lost in the first round of four consecutive tournaments: ATP Monte Carlo, ATP Rome. ATP Madrid and ATP Rome. This year he was proclaimed the winner of the Parma Challenger. At the Hamburg ATP he had to withdraw in the quarterfinals due to injury. In the most recent tournament he was eliminated from the first round of the ATP Montreal. In this tournament he has already beaten the Italian Musetti 7-6, 6-3 in the first round.

Only three defeats in this 2022 for Rafael Nadal has managed to win five titles this year, first the Melbourne ATP, then and the most heroic, the Australian Open, after a final that will be remembered after the Spanish tennis player’s comeback against Medvedev. He also played the ATP in Acapulco, held in Mexican lands where he beat Norrie in the final by a double 6-4 and won the title. In the Miami ATP he fell in the final against Fritz, so he returns to compete more than a month later after having to be out due to injury. Later, at the Madrid Open, playing at home and with good feelings, he sought to win the title, but his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz left him out in the quarterfinal round. Before playing the Grand Slam he defended the crown at the ATP in Rome but the discomfort in the round of 16 against Shapovalov prevented him from advancing in the Italian tournament despite the fact that he won the first set 6-1. Despite his doubts, he took the claw out of him again to win his number 14 Roland Garros. At Wimbledon he had to withdraw before playing the semifinals. More than a month later he will return to the slopes.

Rafael Nadal and Borna Coric will face each other for the fifth time, right now the balance is equal with two victories for the Spanish tennis player while another two have been for the Croatian. The last time they met was in the round of 32 of the ATP Montreal in which Nadal won in two sets 6-1 and 6-2. In 2016 they already met here in the round of 16 where the Croatian tennis player won 6-1 and 6-3. A year before the faces were seen in the US Open Grand Slam is that the Spanish tennis player won in four sets. In 2014 Coric won the first time they met at the ATP Basel in the quarterfinal round.

Rafael Nadal and Borna Coric will meet in the round of 32 of the ATP Cincinnati, this will be the first match for the Spanish tennis player in this tournament since he is one of the seeded players in this tournament