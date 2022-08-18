Price of the dollar today August 18, peso loses the session

Today, Thursday, August 18, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.1308 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso loses 13.56 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.1259 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the depreciation of the Mexican peso is related to the comments of officials of the US Federal Reserve (Fed), after stating that the intention is to continue increasing the interest rate in the neighboring country.

In that nation, the real estate sector is the one that has received the most impact from the increases in the reference rate, since during the month of July, new home sales reported a monthly decrease of 5.9%, with which a six-month period is accumulated. already setbacks and if an annual comparison is made, the registered fall is 20.2%

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.1259 – Sell: $20.1259

: Buy $20.1259 – Sell: $20.1259 HSBC : Buy: $19.59 – Sell: $20.34

: Buy: $19.59 – Sell: $20.34 Banamex : Buy: $19.51 – Sell: $20.61

: Buy: $19.51 – Sell: $20.61 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.84 – Sale: $20.75

Purchase: $19.84 – Sale: $20.75 Banorte: Purchase: $18.99 – Sale: $20.40

Purchase: $18.99 – Sale: $20.40 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $20.49

Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $20.49 IXE: Purchase: $18.99 – Sale: $20.40

Purchase: $18.99 – Sale: $20.40 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $21.19

Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $21.19 Monex: Buy: $20.10 – Sell: $20.63

Buy: $20.10 – Sell: $20.63 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.48

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.48 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.6187 – Sale: $20.6292

Purchase: $19.6187 – Sale: $20.6292 Banregio: Purchase: $19.01 – Sale: $20.71

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 23,408.5 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso starts session with an upward trend

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.31 pesos, for $24.02 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.