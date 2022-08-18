PREVENIMSS: Jalisco residents are called to prevent diabetes

To prevent the development of diabetes mellitus, the director of the Family Medicine Unit (UMF) No. 88, of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Jalisco, Ismael Fajardo Flores He called the rights holders to come to his Family Medicine Unit.

The doctor recalled that eating a balanced diet, especially low in carbohydrates (sugars), accompanied by regular physical activity and frequent medical check-ups, are essential to prevent diabetes mellitus.

Therefore, the IMSS launched the strategy PREVENIMSS with which healthy eating habits, physical activation and self-care of health will be promoted to detect in a timely manner diseases such as diabetes, which affected the quality of life of Mexicans after the confinement of the pandemic of COVID-19.

Fajardo Flowers explained that in the units of First Level of Care There is nutritional advice, weight and height measurement, as well as cholesterol and blood glucose levels, among other indicators.

In the event that specialists find abnormalities and risk of diabetes mellitus, a series of studies will be initiated in order to make a timely diagnosis. If the result is positive, the dependency has various comprehensive monitoring strategies for each patient.

The doctor explained that this is a chronic disease characterized by the body’s difficulty in assimilating and processing the glucose found in the blood.

Being a chronic-degenerative condition, over time and without proper treatment, complications associated with: kidney failure, heart and brain infarctions, as well as loss of vision, amputation of feet and/or legs, among others.

According to the specialist, although there are several types of diabetesthe most common is type 2, in whose development the factors of an inadequate lifestyle intervene.

Its characteristic symptoms are: polydipsia (sensation of being very thirsty), polyphagia (need to eat excessively and frequently), polyuria (need to urinate constantly), as well as unexplained weight loss.

