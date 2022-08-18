Pete Davison will not appear in ‘The Kardashians’: this is how the boyfriends, husbands and ex-partners of the clan appear in the ‘reality’ | People

Only four letters and an editing room separate reality and reality television, but these can be decisive. In reality, the celebrities and businesswoman Kim Kardashian (41 years old) has been dating comedian Pete Davidson (28) for nine months, until they broke up in early August. In reality television, that romance has not existed. This is what the American media assures Page Six Analyzing the new season of The Kardashiansthe reality show of the well-known family, which in Spain can be seen from September 22 on Disney +.

“Life is going well for me, I have a new boyfriend, I’m in a good moment,” Kim says in the trailer, which ends with a funny scene with the comedian as the protagonist. These details and Davidson’s familiarity with the cameras presaged until just a few days ago that he would have a prominent role in the new season of reality show most powerful television today. But it seems that will not be the case. A source from the comedian’s environment has assured that it will be “in the background”. She describes Davidson as “a very private person” and acknowledged that Kardashian “was always super respectful of that.”

Pete Davidson is a cast member of Saturday night Liveprogram where he met the celebrities last year. Kim Kardashian hosted one of her shows, with a brilliant monologue, in which she laughed at herself and all her family members. The event was one of the plots of the last season of the reality; however, Davidson did not appear on the show, even though that was when they began their relationship. Her voice could be heard off-camera in the last episode. Things were going to be different this season, once both had made their relationship official, but the break was announced even with the material in the editing room, which seems to have reduced the presence of the comedian in the series.

be present at the reality show most famous and relevant of modern television can bring huge benefits. This focuses on the luxurious life of the matriarch of the clan, Kris Jenner, and her five daughters: Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie, who are followed on social networks by more than 1,700 million people. Their stories of Instagram are more viewed than any Netflix series, which reported 220 million subscribers in mid-April.

During the 20 seasons of the original series, and this first of the new stage at Disney, couples and ex-partners of the family have been appearing intermittently. Scott Disick, then boyfriend and now ex-husband of Kourtney, the firstborn, did it from the beginning. His presence was not only agreed with an economic agreement, but also translates into millions of followers on social networks and visibility to all his businesses. Even today, already separated, he appears regularly. The drummer of the group Blink182, Travis Barker, new husband of the eldest of the sisters, has been the last to get in front of the cameras, which has increased his popularity (and even that of his children, from a marriage above) greatly.

Kanye West (Kim’s ex-husband) or Travis Scott (Kylie’s husband), well-known in their musical facet but much more jealous of their private lives, have hardly been seen in it, which they do not need to expose to sell records. Yes he did, and in what way, the influencer Blac Chyna, who was dating Rob Kardashian, the only male in the clan, and who later wanted to take the opportunity to launch her own reality show. It only had one season. When she divorced Rob, the show was canceled and Chyna sued her family, accusing her of interfering in negotiations with the television network. AND!. He lost the trial.