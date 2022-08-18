Paul Heyman remembered Chris Benoit, the WWE killer: ‘Let it rot’

Midtime Editorial

The WWE banned name was mentioned by one of the company’s creative geniuses during a presentation at a convention dedicated to wrestling. The murderer Chris Benoit was remembered by Paul Heymanwhom we recognize on screen as the “adviser” of the Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

With a decades-long wrestling career, Heyman witnessed Benoit’s heinous crimewho said wait “rot in hell” for what he didalthough he recognized that as a fighter he is one of the best he has seen.

“You can admire his work all you want, but I’m going to tell you what I think since you insist on yelling his name. Three people died in that house that night and I don’t care about his CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy), three people died and it was one who decided for everyone, the other two didn’t choose his death. If that’s your choice of hero, fuck off.“Heyman told a fan who interrupted his presentation by shouting Benoit’s name.

“As a fighter he is one of the five best I have seen in my lifeI loved having him in ECW, I was going to give him the ECW World Heavyweight Championship and I was planning on putting him in a feud with Eddie Guerrero. As a talent, extraordinary. As a human being, I don’t care about his illness or his reasons, his wife and son had no choice. He killed them, may he rot in hell“.

Who was Chris Benoit?

Considered one of the best fighters of all time technically speaking, Christopher Michael Benoit he worked for the main wrestling companies in the United States, becoming world famous with WWE at the beginning of this century. He also had an outstanding step in Mexico under the mask of Pegassus Kid.

Among his achievements are 22 championshipsone of those the Heavy World Cup in WWE, headlined WrestleMania 20 in a fight against two legends like Triple H and Shawn Michaels, won the 2004 Royal Rumble and that same year he was decorated as Best Fighter by the renowned magazine Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

The Chris Benoit case. What did he do with his family?

After his peak in Wolrd Wrestling Entertainment and with a huge history of head and neck injuries, Chris Benoit shook the world committing a crime what led him to be erased from WWE history in both written and video records.

In a period of three days, Benoit committed a double homicide-suicide, murdering his wifeNancy Benoti, June 22, 2007; to his 7-year-old son Daniel on June 23, and he hanged himself on June 24 at the age of 40.

Subsequent research suggests that depression and brain damage known as CTE derived from numerous blows to his head during his career as a professional wrestler were the main factors that contributed to the tragedy.