Paola Rojas uncovers herself and boasts a statuesque figure in a chikini; what Zague missed

The beautiful and talented journalist from Televisa, Paola Rojascaused a sensation on social networks by publishing a series of photos and a video in which she wore a tremendous figure dressed in a tiny swimsuit set two-piece in modern cut and animal print texture in ‘zebrado’ colors, delecting the pupil of the knights.

redwho was the wife of the former player of the America club and now a commentator for TV Azteca, Luis Roberto Alves Zague, He showed that he is still better than ever at 43 years old, since the host of Netas Divinas showed off a flat abdomen and shapely legs.

“Hydrotherapy is another of the wonders in O Ribeiro. It is a pleasure to immerse yourself in these medicinal mineral waters”, published Paola

After just over two years of the scandal with Luis Roberto Alves Zague, which caused her divorce, Rojas is living more beautiful than ever, raising sighs on social networks, where she has gained a large number of followers.

The journalist found love again and for two years she has had an affair with an Argentine businessman.

Rojas continues to build her successful journalistic career and grow on a personal level in which she remains dedicated to her two young children, Leonardo Alves and Paulo Alves, the fruits of her marriage to former Club América.

