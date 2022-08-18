Origins, by Rebelka and Chapman

There comes a time in the life of every reader when the name of the authors involved is a purchase argument as important or more so than the genre, the publisher or the characters involved. In the case that concerns us today, Origins, what caught my attention was the name of its cartoonist, Jakub Rebelkawhich caught me with the miniseries centered on Judas Iscariot that he published four years ago with Jeff Loveness. origins It is the first work of this interesting Polish illustrator published in Spanish, which was an opportunity that could not be missed. This volume also has as a point in favor that the original publisher is Boom! Studiosone of the independents that has picked up the baton of what was once DC’s Vertigo label, with works such as Once and future either There is something killing children. Let’s see what we find.

origins is a post-apocalyptic story set in a world where a long time ago, life on Earth was wiped out by a military artificial intelligence created by David Adams. After a millennium, a copy of David is created, and cared for by Chloe, another of his creations. Hand in hand with both, we will go through this new world, with the question in mind of whether it will be possible to recover humanity and if it really should be done.

The story is interesting and well carried out, that is undeniable. the big problem you have origins is that we already know this story, and from a very short time ago. The plot of this comic follows, practically step by step, that of the 2017 video game Horizon: Zero Dawn.

Spoilers for the game from here.

Broadly speaking, in Zero Dawn, life on Earth was extinguished a millennium ago by artificially intelligent machines created for military purposes. After a thousand years, a clone of one of the characters who lived through the apocalypse travels through the new world, trying to repair the damage caused and make the Earth a safe environment for the new humanity that emerged from the ashes of the previous one.

The main problem you have to origins be so clear inspired in the aforementioned video game is that the gamer public and the comic book reader, even though they are not coincident groups, have an intersection of a remarkable volume. Thus, the chances that whoever reads this comic has previously played the game are reasonably high. Even more so considering that Horizon: Zero Dawn is the most popular game on PS4 since its launch nine years ago, with almost twenty million units sold. Come on, it is not that they have noticed Persian costumbrista literature of the 19th century.

But no matter how obvious the origin of the story that they tell us in this volume, the truth is that it is a pleasant read if you manage to remove the feeling of plagiarism that quickly comes to mind. Clay McLeod Chapman it doses the information with a leisurely rhythm, but it does not become heavy at any time. Moreover, it is a story that works perfectly on its own, being closed enough to be a self-contained volume but leaving a possible path to explore ahead in case of a continuation. He does a job well above what we read him in Screamthe series starring one of the Marvel symbiotes.

The star of the volume is the reason why we initially approached him: the cartoonist Jakub Rebelka. It has evolved remarkably since Judas -four years have passed since then-, maintaining in some moments the aesthetic that reminded us then of a John Van Fleet with touches of Teddy Kristiansen, but adopting in others a much more dynamic style, according to the needs of each scene, closer to Daniel Warren Johnson. The disappointment of the lack of originality of the story is largely offset by the quality of the drawing, which complements Patricio Delpeche’s color like a glove.

There are three additional names in this work whose work is not completely clear: ash amel, lee krieger Y joseph oxford, credited simply as “creators.” They are probably the argumentists of the work Amel is a screenwriter for film and television, mainly known for Grace of Monacowith Nicole Kidman. She also co-wrote Butterfly with Marguerite Bennett, also for Boom! Studioyes Krieger is a film and television director and screenwriter, and among his works is the script and direction of the first episodes of Deadly Class, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Y Superman & Loisand is linked to the future television series of Green Lantern. and, finally, Oxford also comes from the audiovisual medium, but from the visual effects department.

The truth is that, objectively, it must be said that origins It’s not a bad comic. It is an interesting story, well told and spectacularly drawn. But the displeasure produced by the sensation of obvious plagiarism hampers its enjoyment, leaving the feeling that we are dealing with a work worse than it really is. A burden that whoever has not played Zero Dawn it obviously doesn’t have.