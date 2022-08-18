Opinion | Bad Bunny does not (only) wear a skirt

Unless we have lived underground in recent years, this should not be news: Bad Bunny -the Puerto Rican artist who has been at the top of the world chart for a few years and with a movie among the highest grossing- “use skirt!”

In reality, she wears pants, a skirt, a dress, nail polish, hair jewelry, and nose piercings. He is a young artist expressing himself through his clothes. Sometimes his clothing has a sociopolitical background, like when he appeared in a skirt and a t-shirt with the message “They killed Alexa. Not a man with a skirt” on the Jimmy Fallon show in 2020. The text made reference to the murder in Puerto Rico of the transgender Alexa Negrón, after certain media, in an erroneous way, titled “they killed a man with a skirt”.

Other times he wears more spontaneous clothing. So it was during the release of her album YHLQMDLG or when she seeks an artistic projection, as in the video for her song “Yo Perreo Sola”. Some looks are purely commercial in intent, like in Jacquemus’s Le Splash fashion campaign, when she wore a bubblegum pink bodycon dress. Likewise, by taking the Met Gala 2022 dresscode to its maximum expression, with a Burberry overskirt, and an elaborate bow that referred to the stylistic tradition of Puerto Rico.

Recently, Bad Bunny did it for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine, one of the most important fashion and culture publications in the world. The 28-year-old Latino was photographed by fashion photographer John Edmonds in a stark white look with a masculine blazer, cotton shirt and yes, a scalloped couture skirt from Louis Vuitton. Plus, earrings and necklaces from Tiffany & Co.

However, the power of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, born in the Almirante Sur neighborhood in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, is not reduced to his stylistic choices, contrary to what is indicated by the enormous number of headlines that have used that easy reference.

For the publication, Bad Bunny is part of a list of 30 promises that are changing the world. But, even if the list were a simple editorial whim, Bad Bunny is certainly an icon, a cultural phenomenon, an artist who is breaking any border with his music, breaking all records as the most listened to artist in the world today and leading the urban genre against all its exponents, impacting the Anglo-Saxon world -and other worlds with other languages- with its lyrics in Spanish (whether we appreciate them or not). It’s Bad Bunny. He is Latin with all the letters of him. He is proud of where he came from and knows how to use that to our advantage in America at this historic moment. He knows that he has the power in his hands. And on his legs.

In the text by fashion journalist Bianca Betancourt, Benito explains again – as he has done repeatedly in recent years – that his fascination with dresses was born as a child, when he accompanied his mother to the shops and discovered the intricacies of fabrics , the magical world of colors and the infinite variety of falls that are available for the feminine universe of clothing. Instead, she says, the children’s was limited and boring.

When it comes to dressing, one of the most powerful declarations of the Puerto Rican in that article is when he assures that he dresses like that because he can.

“I am taking advantage of this moment in my life in which I can do what I want and use what I want (…) To a certain extent, fame and the place where I am give me the confidence to do all these things”, he expresses in the central article of the September issue, traditionally one of the most important issues in terms of style and fashion in the publishing world.

And there is Bad Bunny also trying to loosen the corset of masculine styles trapped in a genre like reggaeton with macho overtones, to say the least. But, making it clear that no, we are not there yet. Because it takes much more than liking a skirt to be able to attend something other than a red carpet with it.

This is also stated by Rhik Samadder in his piece for the British newspaper The Guardian who wore a skirt for a day facing recriminating phrases and looks. “The challenge is exhausting and it saddens me that a man cannot wear a beautiful garment without having to defend himself in a combative stance. I don’t have the energy for that every day,” he recounts sadly.

Without a doubt, those of us who are committed to diversity, inclusion and to recognizing the cultural importance that fashion has historically had are grateful for Bad Bunny’s cover -and gestures such as those of Oscar Isaac, Harry Styles, Brad Pitt, Kanye West or Vin Diesel – already in the distant 2003, like that of other icons who have decided to show their legs in the powerful outfit today considered feminine par excellence (although we should not forget that it is also the outfit chosen by religious leaders and spiritual guides -yes, almost always men).

So let’s thank Benito for -how badly some point out- “dressing as a woman”, for pointing the finger so that we all turn to see those who are not on stage, do not wear skirts, nor do they arrive at the openings of their restaurants in a Bugatti but that, listening to its lyrics and watching the skirt float under the lights of the spotlights, they can see a future a little brighter, kinder and more within reach. Because if the Bad Rabbit could, others too.

READ MORE:

Benito’s Country, by Yarimar Bonilla

Bad Bunny: an endless night of noise, by Laura Anduze Cabrero

Bad Bunny: an exhausted summer, by Mayra Montero

From Old San Juan and Bad Bunny to a country agenda, by Gustavo Vélez