One of the most popular characters of Robert Downey Jr. would return to the screen sooner than expected

Robert Downey Jr. He has a great filmography behind him and an indisputable talent. While one of his most well-known roles in recent times was that of Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is another one that fans have also really enjoyed.

We talk about Sherlock Holmes, the famous detective created by Arthur Conan Doyle who has had countless adaptations throughout history. One of the most successful was that of Downey Jr. in the film in which he starred under the orders of Guy Ritchie. The first film was released in 2009, followed by the sequel Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows released in 2011.

The first Sherlock movie grossed over $500 million.

In the sequel, the character of sherlock faces his archenemy Professor Moriarty, played by Jared Harris. At the end of the film, the protagonist is presumed dead, but Sherlock is soon revealed to be safe and alive.

That same year Warner Bros. announced that there would be a third film, but since then there has been no new information about the project. However, the arrival of Sherlock Holmes 3 could arrive earlier than expected.

The novelty is that Sherlock Holmes 3 could start filming at the end of this year, according to the One Take News site. According to sources close to the production, filming would take place in Atlanta, Georgia. Although there are no major news about it, the expectation to see Downey Jr. displaying all his ingenuity and power of deduction is something that fans have long awaited. Nor should we rule out the return of Jude Law like Dr. John Watson. If this information is confirmed, Sherlock Holmes 3 could see the light sometime 2023 either 2024.

Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson, one of the best duos on the screen.

The sherlock character It has remained more relevant than ever on the screen. In recent years there have been multiple adaptations of the character, one of the most successful was the series of sherlock produced by the BBC in which Benedict Cumberbatch plays a contemporary version of the character. The most recent was in the hands of Henry Cavill, the former Superman who plays Sherlock in the movie Enola Holmesstarring Millie Bobby Brown, and which will premiere its second part on Netflix later this year.

