One of Apple’s most popular accessories is out of stock in several countries

Apple’s slowest charger is out of stock or out of stock.

Apple discontinues 5W USB power adapter, a power adapter with USB-A connection; this has been pointed out by the Japanese blog Mac Otakara, since it was completely sold out in the Apple online store in Japan.

While MacRumors confirms the news, it also adds that it is out of stock or directly withdrawn from Apple online stores in other countriessuch as Germany, Australia, China, Spain, France, Italy and New Zealand.

Although it seems to be the end of the old charger, it is still available in Canada, the United States, Ireland, the United Kingdom and Singapore, for example. Although there is a possibility that this is because the stocks simply have not been exhausted yet.

The validity of Apple’s 5W charger seems to be running out

It might come as a surprise to many to see Apple’s slower charger still available, as the first appearance of this adapter was with the release of the iPhone 3Gmore than 12 years ago, although it was included in the box until the iPhone 11.

And because it does not allow the full potential of fast charging of current models, we can say that the worst charger for an iPhone of 2022 would be that of the company itself.

Although this old-fashioned charger received several improvements over time, especially related to security improvements in certain countries, the accessory could never measure up to Apple’s recent USB-C chargers.

But it seems that Apple has taken this into account and has therefore begun to let its stock it’s over or removed from and although the decision made by Apple is not at all a surprise, what is, and is also somewhat curious, is that they have taken so long to get rid of this adapter.