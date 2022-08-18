North West begs mom Kim Kardashian to “stop” filming her singing

Ads

North West really wants people to “stop”, including his mother, Kim Kardashian.

The 9-year-old was caught singing Bruno Mars’ “Versace on the Floor” together with her famous mom, who on Thursday uploaded the video – apparently without North’s consent – to Instagram.

While the catchy hit sounded, the mother-daughter duo was driving around in a car with Kourtney Kardashian’s 10-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick.

Kim, 41, smiled from ear to ear as she synchronized the words with her lips, at one point telling the girls to “sing it!”

It was then that North intervened, shouting from the back seat: â € œMom! Mom! Mom, please cancel it! Â €

The Skims founder laughed and continued recording as her daughter, who she shares with estranged ex-husband Kanye West, raised her hands in the air in frustration.

Penelope, who Kourtney shares with ex Scott Disick, remained silent as she flashed a sly smile at the camera amid her cousin’s whims.

While Kim may love being in front and center of the camera, North isn’t always a fan.

Last month, the mother-daughter pair performed at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall / Winter 2022/2023 show in Paris, but it wasn’t their outfits that stole the show.

Kardashian’s outspoken daughter asked photographers to “stop” photographing her by holding up a sign with the request.

Kim posted a snapshot of the moment on her Instagram at the time, telling fans that North “had problems with the people who photographed her.”

The reality star appeared to be in high spirits just two weeks after her split from comedian Pete Davidson.

Sources told Page Six that the couple quit after nine months of dating because “the long distance and their busy schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

The 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live alum worked on a project in Australia while the mom-of-four juggled her business and co-parented with Kanye, 45, in Los Angeles.

In addition to North, Kim and Kanye also share Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

