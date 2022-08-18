Nicolas Cage returns to the fore with Pig

Nicolas Cage premiere Pig last weekend, with a role that has allowed him to regain the respect of critics. During the last ten years there was hardly any positive news for the interpreter. He was carrying out works with a lower budget, surrounded by teams with less reputation than usual, with the aim of reducing a debt. Not only did he star in several box office flops between 2007 and 2011, but his accountant also absconded with some of his money.

Fortunately for him, Pig has garnered several award nominations in North America, including the Best actor according to the Los Angeles Critics either Best Screenplay at the Independent Spirit Awards. His penultimate production, The unbearable weight of a huge talent It is already considered by many the resurgence of Nicolas Cage.

an Oscar actor

The actor already had a good reputation in the Film Academy more than fifteen years ago, something that was complemented by the success at the box office and the Oscar by Leaving Las Vegas (nineteen ninety five). His career is not to be underestimated: he has worked with filmmakers of the stature of Francis Ford Coppola (his uncle), Oliver Stone, Martin Scorsese, David Lynch, Ridley Scott and Brian de Palma, among others.

Of Italian descent on his father’s side and Polish on his mother’s, Cage was born in The Angels and grew up in a family of artists. He is the grandson of the music teacher, Carmine Coppolaand nephew of thalia shire Y Francis Ford Coppola. cage Substitute your real last name Coppoladue to his desire to have a stage name, in this case, inspired by his superhero from Marvel Favourite: luke cage. He also claims that he felt the call of interpretation when he first saw the big twist of east of edenstarring james dean. Then, at the age of six, she knew that this was his passion.

What most attracted him to Pig is the willpower and idealism of its protagonist. A person who hates going with the flow, who prefers loneliness over bad company and a full life over a materialistic routine. Many have described his latest work as a master class in acting.

The near future of Nicolas Cage

The resurgence of this actor is more than possible, since in a more or less near future, he will star in the movies of Reinfield (playing Dracula), The Retirement Plan, Butcher’s Crossing and the series about Joe Exotic, a zoo owner who received serious accusations of violence and sexual abuse. @worldwide