Nicki Minaj puts the turbo in the Super Freaky Girl Roman Remix

Super Freaky Girl from Nicki Minaj is grinding in large numbers from the moment it came out and the Roman Remix will have the task of securing # 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The new version takes its name from the rapper’s most appreciated alter-ego, known for being irreverent and unfiltered.

According to the first predictions, the unpublished will fight with Break My Soul And As It Was by Harry Styles for the top floor of the main American chart. If so, Onika will become the first woman of this decade to debut at the top with a solo rap song: the last was Lauryn Hill whose Doo Wop (That Thing) reached # 1 in 1998.

Nicki Minaj’s Super Freaky Girl Roman Remix is ​​online!

The original song has been enriched with a third verse where we find a shout-out to Drake and Lil Wayne, friends and colleagues of the artist. Nicki Minaj also reminds the competition that she is not worth joking with (click HERE for full text):

“Don’t play with Nicki ’cause it could get tricky /And that’s word to Dricki, bitch, it could get sticky / And that’s word to Dwayne Mi–, Michael Carter (Uh) /I’ma finish these dumb bitches, Michael Myers (Woo) /Don’t nobody wanna hear that weak s ** th * / In the game, fifteen, ain’t peak yet h * / Tell that goofy get a chair, she was cocky, I could swear it / Till my old tape sold more than your album, drop a tear “

During a live broadcast on Stationhead, Onika revealed that the name of the new album would be hidden in the words of the Roman Remix. The surprises for his fan base did not end there as the official video should land on Youtube within 24 hours.

The game queen’s fifth recording effort has been in the works for some time and will arrive four years later Queen. Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj shared some singles like Megatron as well as the reissue of the tape Beam Me Up Scotty.

As we have anticipated HERE, on August 28, the rapper will perform at the MTV Music Awards ceremony where she will also receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. In the meantime, you can recover the Roman Remix from Super Freaky Girl by clicking on the link below … good listening!