Nicki Minaj Calls Kevin Federline ‘Son of P!t@’ Amid Public Feud With Britney Spears

Nicki Minaj criticizes Kevin Federline.

The rapper of “Super Freaky Girl”, 39, faced the ex of Britney Spears44, during a live chat on Tuesday (August 16) amid the couple’s public battle over co-parenting their teenage children.

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 22: Singers Britney Spears and Nicki Minaj perform onstage during the 2011 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena May 22, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ABC)

“Do you understand what kind of clown you have to be to be a whole, grown man, and as soon as you see someone happy and getting married and moving on and being free and feeling good in their own skin, to do exactly to try and bring them down? Nicki said during the chat, via Page Six.

“Only cowards use the media against a famous person whom they once loved and procreated with,” adding that he hopes “karma” will come to him. Kevin .

“Do you think it’s okay? Do you think someone will feel sorry for you? “She loves her children more than life itself,” he added. Nicky on britney .

“You want to take your silly little ass to do a fucking interview? How dare you. How dare you encourage this woman’s children to be a part of your nonsense? When they look back, they’ll say, ‘Why, why, why did we do this?’ They are children. They do not know how harmful this is. But you know, motherfucker,” he continued. Nicky on Kevin warning him to “let [ Spears ] in peace”.