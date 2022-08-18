NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Expresses Support for Crypto Project Amid Bear Market

The old days of celebrities supporting and promoting crypto projects seem to be over after the market crash, but not for Patrick Mahomes.

Those times seem distant when stars like Eminem, Matt Damon and Mike Tyson they talked about crypto all the time. Faced with the resounding fall of the market, many have wanted to get away from what gives them bad press and have preferred to abandon, momentarily, the crypto market.

But, this does not mean that there is still no enthusiasm with these projects. This has been demonstrated by the NFL star, patrick mahomeswho has recently signed an agreement with the NFT Dapper Labs Inc project, so that the quarterback become your image throughout the 2022 season.

After signing the agreement, Mahomes highlighted how happy he was to enter this project. He also said that he hopes to make his fans collect memories of his best moments on the field.

“I’m excited for fans to own their favorite moments from the players and teams they love, to be able to connect directly with the players; closing that gap throughout the day is amazing.”

Dapper has not provided details of the deal. For the same, The sums to be paid or the total duration of the same are not yet known. So it is only known that it will apply for this 2022 season.

Although a year ago this news would enter into a trend that was taking place, now it is a novelty. Mahomes steps out of line with many who have chosen to walk away from cryptoand remains committed to ecosystem projects.

It is important to note that the NFL closed the deal with Dapper Labs Inc in September 2021. At that time, they closed a deal to create a marketplace for American Football League digital collectibles.

