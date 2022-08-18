New Sports Director of Cruz Azul is not sure in his position – Sniper

THE SUBORDINATE, TO EVALUATION

Carlos López officially assumed the sports management of Blue Crossamid late reinforcements and a poor start to the tournament, and La Noria’s radio corridor has already been turned on.

From the outset, they tell me that he is not sure of his position and if this tournament The Machine fails to shine, he will start the race to find another replacement. In addition, it is known that López de Silanes is Jaime Ordiales’s ‘chalan’, and he had already told you about it when he imposed it on Aguirre on the bench.

From his new chair in National Teams facing Qatar, Jaime will continue giving his opinion and advising La Maquina through Carlos.

So, my compadre Víctor Velázquez has the ‘recommended’ López on trial, and I have to say that he is not very convinced, but he had no choice. Let’s see.

NOT FOR EXPORT

Another Eagle goes to Europe. This time it is a youth: Dagoberto Espinoza, to the Cercle Brugge of Belgium. Another opportunity to jump the puddle that is created in the Nest.

The talent of the guy and the disposition of the Americanist board were not enough, but there was help from the other side, because Carlos Aviña, former director of the Coapa club, today operates the sports in Belgium.

In addition, as was recently verified again with Naveda, the European methodology that has America with Raúl Herrera, it helps the players adapt to the Old Continent.

STAR AWARD

That’s where I stayed to find out how much the players who attended the All-Star game between the League Meme X and the Em El Es: each ball kicker pocketed 100 thousand pesos for making the trip to Minneapolis. Nothing despicable.

DIRECTED BREAKER

What a noise that was made by the altercation of the Potro board with a couple of fans who exploded at the Azulgrana. You read right: re-ven-ta-ron, the leader, current Champion of Champions, inevitable protagonist of the Liguilla, one of the two that are ready to go up, with the best show and effectiveness since the Expansion Em Ex was created. Well They already gave their respective punishment to Santillana and Marito García for responding to the aggression.

Now, after investigating why these fans were bursting for no reason, the comb has already come out: they are people sent to scrape the group headed by Emilio Escalante. There are several theories, I won’t release them until I have more certainties. But it is low.

DOÑAS TELES SHARED

Right off the bat, I’ll tell you about the broadcast of team matches whose rights belong to Fox Sports on TV Azteca. First, we must remember that the television stations have a commercial alliance to sell what FS broadcasts.

Well, it turns out that although some thought that the deal to share games had fallen through, they tell me that it continues, but that is not how it was initially thought, that all the games on the blue channel could go through the Ajusco signal.

It’s just seven regular tournament games on the deal for now; Two have already come out in Azteca and another five are missing, which we will soon find out about. Of course, the negotiation is open so that it also includes Liguilla and then other tournaments.

