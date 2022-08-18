Netflix could have an interest in WWE television rights

Nick Khan talks about the possibility of Netflix taking over WWE television rights.

Although there is still a long way to go, WWE is expected to begin negotiating potential new television deals with USA Network and FOX in the coming months. However, that does not guarantee that the rights will be maintained in said networks, since there is the possibility that a third platform will arrive with a better offer.

While speaking to shareholders during the quarterly results, the current CEO of WWE, Nick Khan, chatted about the renewal of television rights and confirmed that Netflix, one of the main streaming platforms worldwide, could make an offer for broadcast Raw and SmackDown live.

We’ve been saying on these calls for many months that we think Netflix is ​​looking to get into the live space. We got confirmation of that last quarter when Netflix made an offer for the Formula 1 rights. We think Netflix’s appetite for live programming will only increase after the introduction of its level of advertising. As we all know, the strongest CPMs are those that are sold on live programming.

Although WWE is expected to end up renewing television rights with USA Network and FOX, the truth is that there seem to be several interested platforms that could offer large amounts of money. We will see how this matter develops in the coming months.

