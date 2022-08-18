Netflix added it recently and amazed the whole world with its plot

Among the recommended films that Netflix offers its users, the film Little Big Life occupies a privileged place within the world’s leading platform.

Little Big Life, a mind-blowing sci-fi comedy film from Netflix, is a witty and rarely seen on-screen gamble directed by American Alexander Payne.

Starring the inimitable American actor Matt Damon, Little Big Life jumped onto the big screen in December 2017, landing on Netflix on March 30, 2022.

The acclaimed Netflix film, whose filming was distributed between Canada, the United States and Norway, has a duration of 2 hours and 16 minutes.

What is it about

The movie Little Big Life, from Netflix, has a very particular plot, with all kinds of observations by the most specialized critics.

The official synopsis for the film states: “A couple decides to undergo treatment to shrink and live in luxury in a miniature city.”

More in context, the film focuses on the “people reduction” invention of doctor Jorgen Asbjornsen, who for a better future, tries with this miniature transformation of humans to solve overpopulation and global warming.

The irreversible process that people undergo, where they will find a life surrounded by luxury and “without worries”, is the one that Paul Safranek (Matt Damon) and his wife Audrey Safranek (Kristen Wiig) turn to.

Distribution of film

Matt Damon as Paul Safranek

Christoph Waltz (Dusan Mirkovic)

Hong Chau (Ngoc Lan Tran)

Kristen WiigAudrey Safranek

Rolf Lassgård (Jorgen Asbjørnsen)

Udo KierJoris Konrad