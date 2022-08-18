Netflix: 3 unforgettable classic movies to watch this week

Netflix streaming platforms” target=”_blank”> Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+they have many movies and series of different genres to enjoy on the screen.

In that sense, Netflix It is renewed all the time and adds series and movies to the platform to attract users of all kinds and target a much broader audience.

Also, the streaming giant includes movies that never fail: the classics. Among them, there are films that are part of the history of Hollywoodunforgettable titles like Scarface from director Brian DePalma, The perfect assassin by Luc Besson or children of the street by Barry Levinson and more.

Top 3 unforgettable classics

1-Taxi Driver (1976)

Set in the New York from the 1970s, focuses on the life of Travis Bicklea lonely and unstable ex-combatant who, due to his chronic insomnia, starts working as a taxi driver, joins the shady nightlife of the city.

This movie lasts 1 hour 53 minuteshas as director Martin Scorsese and the cast is made up of: Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd, Peter Boyle, Albert Brooks, Leonard Harris, among others.

2- Forrest Gump (1994)

tells the life story of Forrest Gumpa native of Alabama who suffers from a mild mental handicap. As he describes his childhood and as he grows up, at each stage of his life, he appreciates, as in some cases he is a decisive actor, in many of the most transcendental moments in the history of the USA.

The film has a duration of 2 hours 23 minutes. It is directed by Robert Zemeckis and has a cast with actors like Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson, Rebecca Williams, among others.

3- Top Gun: passion and glory

In this case, follow the pattern of Peter Mitchellbetter known as “Maverick”, an impulsive pilot who is invited to be part of an elite squad called top gun after saving his companions during a mission flying over the Persian Gulf.

The film has a duration of 1 hour 49 minutesby the director Tony Scott and with Tom Cruise, Kelly Mcgillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards as part of the cast.