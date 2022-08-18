Musicians who made big hits… for others

There are songs that become banners for those who give them a voice. But those successes don’t always come out of their heads and pens. Sometimes the themes are the work of composers or producers unknown to the general public; in others, behind the theme that a certain pop star sings, there is another. From Sia to Ed Sheeran, these are some examples.

Sia and Katy Perry

Sia has a long list of songs with her signature that have triumphed in the voice of others. The songwriter and singer, born in Australia in 1975, began to stand out in the industry with songs like breath me, chandelier either Cheap Thrillsamong other.

Also for his commitment to stay out of the media maelstrom and cover much of his face, to maintain his privacy, with long bangs wigs.

Pretty Hurts It ended up on the singer Beyoncé’s album that bears her name, published at the end of 2013, but its author is Sia.

“It is the soul that needs surgery”, says one of the verses. “I wrote it on the couch three years ago for Katy Perry, I sent it to her; she never heard it,” Sia recounted the song in an interview with ABC News’ Nightline in 2014.

She then passed it on to Beyoncé and Rihanna, who kept it for eight months, but whose manager forgot to make the payment to secure it. Beyoncé saw the hole in her, sealed the deal and was done with her.

However, both Perry and Rihanna have other songs in their discography in which the Australian participates.

For example, in the album prism of the first, there is a track titled DoubleRainbowco-written, according to Rolling Stone, with Sia and Greg Kurstin.

“I really wanted her to sing some of my songs,” the songwriter told the outlet. “Especially because I love her as a person.”

Perry, whose 2008 hit I Kissed A Girl He put her in the orbit of pop stars, he also composes and some of his creations have ended up on the recordings of other artists.

For example, I Don’t Hook Upwhose initial destination was an album by Perry herself, was included in All I Ever Wantedby Kelly Clarkson.

passengerwhich can be heard on the album Britney Jeanby Britney Spears, also featured her participation, according to Rolling Stone.

In the case of the Rihanna singer, her great success Diamondspart of his album unapologeticbears Sia’s signature.

“The car was outside waiting. She had her coat on and her bag on her lap. We put the music to it and the first thing out of her mouth was ‘shine bright like a diamond,’” producer Erik Hermansen told Entertainment Weekly in 2018. It took him less than 15 minutes to write it.

Sia is also the author or co-author of “Bound to You”, by Christina Aguilera; Let Me Love Youfrom Ne-Yo; Love Me Back to Lifeby Celine Dion; sexercizeby Kylie Minogue and Fragrance Y passengerby Britney Spears, among others.

Jessie J, Lady Gaga and Ed Sheeran

Jessie J is known for songs like price tags, Nobody’s Perfect Y Who You Are, among other. But it is also behind other songs like Party in the USAwhich was popularized by Miley Cyrus in 2009.

“Party in the USA he paid my rent for about three years,” the songwriter told the Glamor UK publication in 2014, in an interview echoed by various media.

“In fact, for more. That’s where I get most of my money from. I write songs. I am a singer. I love to do promotions and stuff, but that’s all added, ”she indicated in the interview.

“We had a session with him and started jamming and that was the song that came out,” Bruno Mars said on BBC’s The Graham Norton Show in 2011. The song he is referring to is fuck youplayed by Cee Lo Green.

The singer. Whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, born in Hawaii, he had achieved fame a year earlier with just the way you are. Later he added other hits like Locked Out Of Heaven, Marry You Y 24K Magicamong others.

Lady Gaga also has experience writing and co-writing for others. quick sanda `bonus track´ from the album circus by Britney Spears, was a co-creation of Gaga and Fernando Garibay.

According to Billboard, the New York artist also wrote for that album Telephonewhich ended up being left out and becoming a success of its own in which he sings with Beyoncé.

She was also involved in the writing of elevatorby The Pussycat Dolls hypnoticby Jennifer Lopez and Murder My Heartby Michael Bolton, among others.

Ed Sheeran could not be missing from this list. moments Y Little Thingsby the boy band One Direction, were written or co-written by the British musician.

Like Hotel Ceilingfrom Rixton, Say you Love Meby Jessie Ware, or Dark Timesfrom The Weekend.

“That’s a song I wrote for Divide. I just wouldn’t have gotten in,” Sheeran said in an interview on AMP Radio, as picked up by MTV, about love yourselfa song that became a hit for Justin Bieber.

“Justin took it and made it his own, then released it as a single and made it what it is… I wouldn’t say it was all my doing,” said the British musician and songwriter.

By Mateo Castillo.

EFE/REPORTS