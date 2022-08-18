Mirtha Legrand starred in a spot for “House of Dragon”, the new HBO Max series | The Game of Thrones prequel

Mirtha Legrand is the protagonist of the latest spot with which the streaming platform hbo max promoted his new series, House of the Dragonthe prequel to game of Thrones which will premiere this Sunday.

“As I always tell them, how they see you they treat you and if they see you badly they mistreat you and if they see you well… They want to steal your throne“, says the diva in the video using her classic phrase but with a slight modification, to reveal herself as a Targaryenfamily protagonist of the series based on the work of George RR

https://content.jwplatform.com/previews/vdo3t0q4-buQgiLVC

Legrand’s involvement is part of a trend that other platforms like Netflix have already resorted to promote premieres, as they also did Moria Casan in the advance of the fourth season of Orange is the new blackand the comedian William Aquinoin the movie trailer don’t look up.

“I agreed to reveal the great secrets of my family. There have been conflicts in my family circle: romances, power struggles. Everything has really happened and I have decided to tell it,” says Mirtha, sitting at the head of a table, just as she does at her lunches, but with costumes and decorations according to the series, drawing parallels with the power disputes that take place the members of the Targaryen family to accede to the throne.

“Many times people on the street tell me that they see us as a clan. They even compare us with some monarchies. You make me laugh. In this new series they will discover my real name, they will be able to see my childhood and meet who my companions were. How I miss them, “Legrand concluded, in a nod to his fans who await his return to the small screen in September.

A growing trend

In 2016, Moria Casan was hired by Netflix to promote the fourth season of Orange is the New Black, created by Jenji Kohan, fiction that shows what the days are like for a group of women who are in a federal prison. The election took place after it became known that the artist was imprisoned in a prison in Paraguay for the scandal of a jewelry theft, from which she was finally dismissed.

https://content.jwplatform.com/previews/qEnux627-buQgiLVC

That same year, the Brazilian presenter Xuxa starred in a preview of the series Stranger Things, Also on Netflix. In that video, you can see how the character of Eleven approaches a television where a program by Xuxa is being broadcast, who opens one of the letters sent by the public. Her sender is Joyce Byers, who wrote to the show with the intention that they help her find her missing son Will her.

https://content.jwplatform.com/previews/Ng4gWdxV-buQgiLVC

Another example is that of the comedian and actor William Aquinowho in 2021 was hired by Netflix to make the trailer for the film don’t look up, starring Leonardo Dicaprio Y Jennifer Lawrencewhich shows the story of two astronomers who discover that, in a few months, a meteorite will destroy the planet Earth.

https://content.jwplatform.com/previews/RVKgedOF-buQgiLVC

Miguel Sapochnik, the director and screenwriter of Argentine origin

One of the directors and screenwriters of House of Dragon is of Argentine origin. Is about Miguel Sapochnikwho was born in the UK, but He is the son of Argentinesspeaks Spanish and has a strong bond with the country.

Before, he had also directed several episodes of the original series, including the well-known “Battle of the Bastards” of GOT, episode for which he took a Emmy.

Sapochnik’s parents, a graphic designer and a psychologist, emigrated to the UK in 1969 due to political conflicts. Miguel Vicente Rosenberg-Sapochinik was born in 1974, in the town of Hammersmith. However, he returned on several occasions, even to spend his vacations in Pinamar with his second uncles. One of his cousins ​​is the journalist and writer Martín Caparrós.

keep reading