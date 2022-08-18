Minecraft: A completely obsessive player has spent five years chopping his entire map in Survival

Minecraft, that wonderful world in which we have the possibility to go on an adventure to kill the Ender Dragon, all while building our little house, or rather we build a huge mansion/castle/lair in which we automate almost everything that is possible.

However, while these different activities can take a lot of time, especially when it comes to building, one player has found another way to have fun and put in tons of hours: chopping up the entire map.

A player has been chipping away at his map for 5 years

Minecraft is one of the most relevant games of the last decade, and one of the reasons is undoubtedly the fact that it offers several possibilities to have fun, but also incredibly large worlds that only ask for one thing: to be explored from top to bottom. As wellthe YouTuber named Minthical has decided to explore his world in great detail, but in a very particular way…an incredibly large task that has been carried out non-stop for five years.

Your objective: to excavate absolutely the entire surface of your map and collect the blocks to reach the last layer of the game, the so-called Bedrock. The latter is simply impossible to destroy, at least in survival mode. This is so because if you destroy it, you will fall into an infinite void. The real feat is that the gamer and YouTuber performs this task without using any mods.

Last December, Minthical had already minted no less than 38 million blocks, and the total at the moment is estimated at around 47 million. But then what will be the sequence of events? Well, we could have thought that it was going to stay there, but it is not. In fact, the player has stated that after he has finished mining his entire map, at least the Overworld part, he will attack the other worlds like the Nether and the End…

So, see you in 5 years to find out where our dear miner is. Will it completely break Minecraft?