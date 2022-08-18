Mexican team willing to wait for Tecatito Corona for Qatar 2022

Jesús Tecatito Corona will undergo surgery this afternoon and the Mexican National Team will wait for the medical report to find out if they can count on the Sevilla player.

The Mexican teamwhich commands Gerardo Martinois willing to wait Jesus Tecatito Coronafor the world Cupafter it was reported that he suffered a fracture of the fibula and ligament of the left ankle, in a practice with the Seville.

“Unfortunately we had that bad news, it’s happening right now, I talked with Jesus Crown), is sad with this situation, with a lot of strength to get ahead, we hope it does not take so long, the medical report will be after the surgery, hopefully everything goes well. That’s how it will be, we hope to have him”, he commented. Jaime Ordialesdirector of Mexican selections.

“We hope that the medical report allows Jesus to be with us, until the last consequences we will wait for him, that is what we can do for a player of his quality, we hope that the medical report gives good news,” he added. Jaime Ordiales.

Jesús Tecatito Corona was injured in training for Sevilla and will be out for up to five months. AP

In a report prior to the operation, it was commented that Jesus Crown could be out for up to five months, which would take away any chance of going to college. world Cupbut in the National Team they will wait for the result after the surgical intervention, to find out if it is possible to wait for the footballer.

The Sevilla footballer makes up the trident that they complement Raul Jimenez and Hirving Lozano on the Mexican team, although that triplet has had problems to coincide on the field, during the Tricolor matches.

Sevilla’s coach, Julen Lopetegui, has acknowledged that Tecatito Corona was injured in training, in a circumstantial way, and added that “things did not look good”, which set off alarms. The player has already contacted the Mexican National Team and they are awaiting the results of the surgery.