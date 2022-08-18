Mexican actors who gained weight for a role

Digital Millennium

Though Many actors use prosthetics, makeup, and costumes to help embody their roles on camera.some artists have found it necessary to lose or gain weight to give life to a character in film or television.

And despite the fact that several Hollywood actors are known for undergoing extreme transformations such as Christian Bale, Jared Leto or Charlize Theron, there are some Mexican actors who have changed their image to play important characters in their career.

Luis Gerardo Mendez

Without a doubt, Luis Gerardo Méndez is one of the Mexicans who has managed to stand out on the big and small screen internationally, offering a wide variety of characters after his rise to fame with Javi in ​​Nosotros los Nobles.

Nevertheless, the actor had to face an acting challenge when gaining weight to play Víctor Tapia in the Netflix series, Narcos: Mexico, increasing his weight 13 kilos. The actor revealed that at first it was “fun” to eat ice cream, pizza, and pasta, but as the days passed, he felt overwhelmed by food.

Fernando Castillo

The Mexican Fernanda Castillo, has been characterized as an actress who has always been committed to her charactersto the degree of being recognized for her role as Mónica Robles in The Lord of the heavens. However, on one occasion, left her slender figure to play Tammy an overweight woman in the movie sweet family.

In the words of the actress, gaining 12 kilos helped her in her process of acceptance and self-love, in addition to accepting her body as it was at that time and later.

“Over the years I learned to negotiate with “my body”, sometimes the bad way (with diets that are too strict and rigorous exercise) sometimes the good way (relaxing, taking care of myself and trusting myself). After a long time, she thought she had made peace with him. When Tami came along and the opportunity to play her, life changed for me.” “Returning to a fight with my body scared me and I started to feel deeply insecure. How was I going to understand a character that was accepted and loved, if I had never done that? ”, Wrote the actress on her Instagram account.

omar chaparro

Currently, Omar Chaparro is one of the most famous actors in Mexican cinema. Nevertheless, the actor and comedian said goodbye to his athletic figure by having to play Julián Álvarez in the film The Wingwalkershowing the results on his official Instagram account.

“It’s almost time to say goodbye to Julián Álvarez, and with him these 14 kilos that I had to put on to interpret him… I ask you to give me all your tips and advice to lose them. What do you recommend?” wrote the actor on Instagram.

