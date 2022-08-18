Messi-Mbappé, the clash infuriates the fans: it happened on the pitch

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, the clash on the pitch becomes viral and causes discussion: this is what happened.

Chaos has broken out at Paris Saint-Germain. It is no mystery that the air in Paris is very heavy. Several redundancies to be placed, a renewed team starting from the technical staff and above all that renewal of a millionaire contract for Kylian Mbappé which has had far from positive effects.

We speak of a rather strained relationship between the French striker and Neymar. The former Barcelona would not be frowned upon by the Parisian jewel, who would have talked with the company about a possible sale of him. Neymar would have been virtually ousted after Mbappé’s contract renewal.

But relations would not go well even between the class of 1998 and Lionel Messi: the latest video is making the rounds of the net and infuriating the fans.

Mbappé-Messi, here’s what happened in PSG-Montpellier

In the important success against Montpellier some images with Mbappé as protagonist caused a lot of discussion. The Frenchman would have been irritated by some of his teammates’ gestures. One above all is the penalty kicked by Neymar. Kylian had already failed from the spot, but in the second penalty the Brazilian insisted on taking responsibility from eleven meters and did not fail. And after the goal Mbappé did not cheer along with Neymar.

But just in those moments, some cameras have pinched a strange gesture of the French attacker towards Lionel Messi, visibly surprised by the attitude of the 1998 class. In fact, we see that Mbappé gives a light shove to Messi as he heads towards Neymar to convince him to give him the penalty. The Argentine glares at Kylian, who goes straight down his path. He also intervened in this regard Wayne Rooneywho wanted to remind the French to be more humble: “I have never seen so much ego excess in my life“.