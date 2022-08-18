Meghan Markle does not tolerate Katy Perry, her neighbor: “There is tension between the two”. The reason for the grudge

Not only Kate Middleton. Apparently blacklisted by Meghan Markle there is also one of the most famous pop stars in the world. According to Daily Starthe Duchess of Sussex does not tolerate Katy Perry, his neighbor. A source close to the actress revealed to the British tabloid that Markle would never forgive the singer a statement about her wedding dress, dating back to 2018. “Orlando [Bloom, compagno della cantante, ndr] he is very friendly towards Harry and Meghan. They are on excellent terms and she gets in touch with them even when she sees something strange around their mansion. Things aren’t quite as good between Katy Perry and Meghan. There is tension between the two and it has to do with a phrase from the pop star. Meghan is perfectly aware of a comment Katy Perry made in 2018 about her wedding dress and is known to hold a grudge. Although the comment was not meant to be offensive, Markle was very stressed at the time and those words hurt her. The two don’t have great relationships“.

In fact, during an interview given four years ago to Entertainment Tonight the interpreter of Unconditionally had confessed to having preferred Kate’s dressadding, however, words of appreciation for Markle: “I would have made some changes to the dress. I will never stop telling the truth. I would have chosen a more suitable one, but I love it. Did I like her or Kate more? Kate, Kate, Kate won, Kate won! Her dress was much nicer. Harry and Markle? I don’t know them, but it’s amazing what this is all about, her humanitarian efforts, the fact that she is a proud feminist, i love all of this. I support her as a woman and love her and wish you both well“. Despite her numerous praise, the Duchess of Sussex couldn’t digest her confrontation with Kate and the pop star’s statements about her dress.