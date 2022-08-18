Meghan Markle can’t stand her neighbor, Katy Perry: that’s the reason

It seems that Meghan Markle has put on his blacklist Katy Perry from 2018, despite the two being neighbours. Underlying the dislike would be a comment by Perry on the wedding dress worn by the former actress. The rumors were told by a source close to the royal couple at the Daily Star.

The disagreements between the Duchess of Sussex and Katy Perry are not of a condominium nature, Harry and his wife live in a villa that belonged to Mel Gibson, in the Montecito neighborhood, the most exclusive of Santa Barbara. It seems that Meghan Markle tied to her finger an interview given in 2018 by Katy Perry to Entertainment Tonight, the singer of I Kissed a Girl at that juncture he dared to say, commenting on Meghan Markle’s wedding dress, that he had preferred the one worn by Kate Middleton. “I would have made some changes to the dress. I will never stop telling the truth“Katy stated at the time, adding:”I would have chosen a more suitable one, but I love it. Did I like her or Kate more? Kate, Kate, Kate won, Kate won! Her dress was much nicer“.

Five years have passed but the Duchess of Sussex has not yet forgotten that interview, although relations between her husband Harry and Kate’s partner Orlando Bloom are good “Orlando is very friendly towards Harry and Meghan. They are on excellent terms and he gets in touch with them even when he sees something strange around their mansion“the source told the magazine.

Completely different relations between Meghan Markle and Katy Perry “There is tension between the two“, told the Daily Star revealing that the source of this antipathy dates back to that interview:”Although the comment was not meant to be offensive, Markle, who was very stressed at the time, was hurt by those words. The two don’t have great relationships“.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will return to London in September but will not see Prince William and Kate Middleton. The couple will arrive in Europe “For events related to charities they care about“It appears that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in England but will not cross paths with any members of the royal family.