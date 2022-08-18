Meghan Markle and the dislike for the neighbor Katy Perry- Corriere.it

from Federica Bandirali

That comment that, years later, still makes Harry’s wife turn up their noses

A new figure arrives on the Duchess of Sussex’s black list, Meghan Markle. And she has the name of one of the most famous pop stars in the world. In fact, it seems that Prince Harry’s wife can’t stand it Katy Perry, according to what the Daily Star reports. The two know each other, they are neighbors in California but despite the many mutual friends, Meghan just couldn’t stand it: all the fault of an old comment from Perry a few years ago about Markle’s wedding dress during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2018.

The singer had declared that she preferred Kate’s wedding dress: «I would have made some changes to the dress. I will never stop telling the truth. I would have chosen a more suitable one. Did I like her or Kate more? Kate, Kate, Kate won, Kate won! Her dress was definitely more beautiful “: this would be the comment that, after years, still made the former actress turn up her nose:” Although the comment did not want to be offensive, Markle was very stressed at that time and those words hurt her. The two don’t have great relationships, ”sources close to the newspaper said. To tell the truth, Perry has always expressed words of esteem for Meghan but only related to her humanitarian commitment; between the two partners, on the other hand, Harry and Orlando Bloom, relations would be very cordial.