Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged

Rumors after video clip with Megan Fox and more from Hollywood 2:37

(CNN) — It’s time to toast actress Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly (although you might want to bring your own drink). The couple have announced that they are engaged.

Fox shared a video of the engagement, which occurred on January 11, on Instagram and reflected on their courtship.

“Somehow a year and a half later, after walking through hell together and laughing more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she wrote. “And as in all the lives before this one, and as in all the lives that will follow, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood.”

The couple’s relationship has been what could be described as passionate. Their public declarations of love and displays of affection have made the couple a tabloid favourite, fueled of course by the duo’s sometimes unique tributes to each other. (Remember Machine Gun Kelly’s blood necklace?)

In September 2020, the musician spoke in an interview with Howard Stern about meeting Fox on the set of the movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass.”

“I didn’t know what that was until she and I made eye contact,” Kelly said. “That’s when I said ‘wow’.”

This would be the first marriage for Machine Gun Kelly, who has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Fox was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children.

For his part, Green has made it clear that when it comes to his ex, there’s no, um, bad blood.