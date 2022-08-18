Meet the Holllywood Hills mansion that Rihanna sold after four years on the market

Rihanna says goodbye to what was her home in the Hollywood Hills since 2018.

The Barbadian singer Rihanna34, was finally able to get rid of the beautiful mansion he had in the area of hollywood hillsin California.

The house, which he had been trying to sell since December 2018, was negotiated in $6.6 million dollarsa number less than $7.5 million dollars that A$AP Rocky’s girlfriend originally wanted.

Until now, the identity of the new owner is unknown, as well as the details of the sale, since it was carried out in an off-market operation.

The Mediterranean-style residence that Rihanna used to rent for $35 thousand dollars monthlyIt was built in 2015.

Account, according to the technical file, with an extension of 7,130 square feet, with six bedrooms with eight full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

It also has a lobby, kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, family room, billiard room, cinema room, terraces, parking for 10 vehicles, laundry room, among others. bedrooms.

Rihanna’s house has a spectacular movie theater (The Grosby Group)

The kitchen is quite spacious and open. It is equipped with a cupboard that combines different shades of coffee, with high-end appliances and a central island that can work to prepare food, but also as a breakfast area.

The kitchen is one of the rooms that most attracts attention due to its style (The Grosby Group)

The main bedroom, where the interpreter of ‘Umbrella’ surely slept on more than one occasion, has more than enough space for a large bed and a living room. It also has a fireplace, a spa-style bathroom, a large dressing room and beautiful views of the panorama.

Rihanna’s old bedroom is extremely spacious and well laid out (The Grosby Group)

Outside, on his lot 0.44 acresenjoys green areas, terraces, swimming pool with its respective spa area, jacuzzi, guest house, gym, barbecue area, among other amenities.

This is what the exterior of the home looks like that Rihanna could finally get rid of (The Grosby Group)

To see more images of Rihanna’s former home, click here.

