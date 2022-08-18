Meet the blue Ferrari owned by Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr., the famous interpreter of the character Tony Stark in Marvel’s Iro Man and of the great Sherlock Holmes, has a multimillion-dollar garage that amazes his fans, but there is the most special Ferrari that he uses on a daily basis, which you can see in this note. Keep reading…

Robert Downey Jr He never ceases to amaze his fans with his incredible on-screen performances, such as his role as Tony Stark in Marvel’s Iron Man movie. and the controversial Sherlock Holmes, two very different characters but interpreted impeccably.

The American actor, in addition to shining in Hollywood, has also achieved accumulate an extraordinary fortune to buy various collection cars, between classics and sports cars which are one of its greatest weaknesses behind the wheel, before the elegance and spectacular performance that are your preference.

It is worth mentioning the fabulous and striking Ferrari California T in blue, which he has in his impressive garage with a base value of 250 thousand dollars, which he boasts on his social networks that he offers a V8 biturbo gasoline engine, 412kW/560CV at 7500Nm, 755Nm at 4750rpm. It has a seven-speed rear-wheel drive transmission and a top speed of 316km/h, going from 0-100km/h in just 3.6 seconds.

Its interior is more than fabulous, with unique technology and elegance, allowing the Hollywood star to travel in the same pair as his character Tony Stark with indisputable qualityprecise comfort for its occupants in a space full of enjoyment and safety.

Added to its great advantages are improvements in the center of gravity of the vehicle, with a completely aluminum chassis and bodywork for such a fine convertible with a sports formula. that offers twice the best without any waste, between class and speed highlighting images of the great team that the actor has.

+ Look at the images of the striking Ferrari California T of the actor:

Robert Downey Jr Ferrari California T