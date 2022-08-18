Mauro Icardi’s reaction to seeing Wanda Nara turned into the Argentine Kim Kardashian

Days ago, Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi Rumors of crisis reignited again, however, the couple is still more united than ever and proof of this was the vacation they took together in Ibiza and then continued in Italy at their home on the shore of Lake Di Cuomo.

In the midst of this, the PSG footballer did not miss an opportunity to praise his wife and took the opportunity to dedicate a message to her on networks after seeing her wearing a black “catsuit” from the firm Balenciaga that reminded the styling that Kim Kardashian usually wears frequently.

“Love this” (“I love this”), expressed Mauro next to a heart emoji and snatching Wanda in their Instagram stories where you could see the look with different photos.

Wanda Nara’s trick to look like a Barbie in seconds

Wanda Nara He shared on his social networks the radical change that was made in his time in Argentina, for a new campaign. The businesswoman, in less than 15 days, went from bragging about eating polenta and noodles with butter, to looking like a Barbie.

But behind those photos, where Wanda Nara shows her most sensual side and with a very well molded body, there was a trick and a secret that was revealed, filtered by the same model. “Very rarely do I have a dress too big. But everything in this life has a solution.affirmed the businesswoman in her post.

Wanda Nara lent her image to an important brand of hair products in the country. With extensions that reached to her waist and a dress in salmon-colored vinyl, Wanda Nara posed for the lens and was seen with an enviable body; however, she shared the backstage of this photo and video session and left in evidence the paper fasteners they used so that the dress would fit her as made to measure.

