Matt Damon’s curious account of when he witnessed a Boca Juniors game | “It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” he said.

In an interview on the Hot Ones show, Matt Damon said that the “craziest” show of his life was when he witnessed the consecration match of Boca Juniors in the defeat against Tigre, for the 2008 Opening Tournament.

The actor, whose wife is Argentine and a Boca fan, like his entire family, said he was shocked by the police operation and the arrangement of the seats at El Cilindro de Avellaneda, where the game was played.

The interviewer asked the Hollywood star what had been the most memorable sporting event of his life and he replied that it was a match in which Boca defined a championship. In reality, he was referring to the third game of the triangle that was organized after the triple tie at the top together with San Lorenzo and Tigre. Finally the Xeneize prevailed by goal difference.

Damon’s story

”The way people cheer in European football is incredible, I highly recommend it to any traveling American who has the opportunity to purchase tickets and go to the stadium. It’s really fun, it’s worth it, ”he began by saying. “But the craziest thing I’ve ever seen, without a doubt, was a football match in Argentina.” answered.

“My wife is Argentine, we went to spend Christmas 11 or 12 years ago. Her family is a fan of Boca Juniorswhich is a very popular team in Buenos Aires and had to play a final”, said Damon, in the interview that can be seen on the YouTube channel “First We Feast”. “I said to my wife’s uncle, ‘Hey, can we go to this game?'”continued the artist.

But before the request, the uncle of Luciana Barroso, his wife, warned him: “‘We can go, we can go… without women or children.'” “He – the uncle – became serious. I replied ‘What?’, because I was thinking of taking the boys. But I understood why when we went,” Damon said of the conversation. It was then that the Hollywood star began to unfold his histrionic story about his time on the Argentine courts.

About the game, he detailed the surprise he experienced when he saw the police deployment in the stadium, typical of a common security operation in South America: “We had to go through three police checkpoints. There were barbed wire fences, I mean, it was totally crazy. There were police in riot gear.”

Then, he took a plate to represent the stadium and said: “If this were the field, people were sitting here and here. From both sides. But there was no one sitting here, in the best seats. Because that was a place where people could throw things and hit each other,” he said. In the video, Damon’s guesses are accompanied by animations that represent his point of view.

“Our team won, the other team’s fans were leaving and as they lifted the trophy I said, ‘We should go.’ But we had to stay there because they needed time for the other team to leave the neighborhood. You had to give them like 45 minutes for that, “she continued with a laugh.

At the end of the story, he referred to the usual waiting that fans do at the entrances to leave the stadium: “When they let us out, in reality they kept us as in some kind of cages, I asked ‘What are we waiting for now?’ And he told me that they still needed another five minutes for the Tigre fans to leave. It was really crazy.”