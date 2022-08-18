Mango confirms the ‘Barbiecore’ trend with this dress

No one questions the rise of the Barbie aesthetic anymore. Although it has been sneaking into some of the best looks of the ‘street style’ for some time, it has ceased to be a trend that only the ‘insiders’ bet on. It’s official, the ‘Barbiecore’ trend and everything in pink Valentino are in fashion. To confirm, Mango designers have launched a wonderful short dress for partying. It has it all: the strawberry fuchsia pink color, the thin straps, a mid-thigh length and the heart-shaped neckline that makes anyone fall in love.

As we have been able to see in recent weeks thanks to ‘celebrities’ such as Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum on the red carpet, Claudia Schiffer with a beach look or Karlie Kloss embodying the perfect office rentreé look; the ‘Barbiecore’ trend is extremely versatile. Now with this very short dress with a sweetheart neckline that we found while we were taking a look at Mango’s online store, we are very clear that this trend that extols the color pink is ideal for going out to a party and becoming the queen of the night . You just need to find matching sandals or pumps to shine like no one else.

The final detail that has made us fall in love with this short dress with a sweetheart neckline in pink by Mango is the mini bow that it has under the chest. It gives it a very Barbie and ‘cute’ touch that we love.

Mango

Mango

Mango

Mango

The short dress with a sweetheart neckline in fuchsia by Mango costs €49.99