Manchester United transfers | Plan B for Casemiro plays in Spain

Manchester United is optimistic about the possible landing of Casemiro. Become a priority of the Old Trafford team with a view to giving Erik ten Hag’s spinal cord muscle, the millionaire amount that has been put on the international’s table canarinho has caused him to assess the possibility of a change of scenery.

Despite the fact that leaving Real Madrid to land at Manchester United would be a notable step backwards in his sporting ambitions and he would stop fighting for titles to join a project without head or tail that has just been shipwrecked for several seasons, the English financial offer could facilitate this possibility.

Guido Rodríguez in the spotlight

However, the English team wants to have their backs covered in case they cannot finally close the arrival of Casemiro. And it is precisely where the proper name of another First Division footballer appears whose signing has already been tested previously but has not been able to materialize. Specifically, it is Guido Rodríguez.

The Argentine Real Betis player, who has been appraised at around €30M by the Verdiblanco team, is one of the usual proper names on the British agenda, although he has also appeared linked to other top-level squads such as Atlético de Madrid.