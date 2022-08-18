Manchester United, Ronaldo announces: “The king plays on Sunday”

The soap opera summer seems to be drawing to a close. There tension between the Manchester United And Cristiano Ronaldo momentarily attenuated: the confirmation comes from the Portuguese player himself who announces, surprisingly, his return to the field with the jersey of the Red Devils . A decisive change of course that could remove the market rumors that see the former Real Madrid and Juventus champion as the protagonist.

Manchester United, Ronaldo surprise: “The king is back on Sunday”

Meanwhile in the morning the Manchester United announced the squad for the friendly that the Red Devils will play tomorrow in Oslo (starting at 13.45) againstAtletico Madrid and the name of the Lusitanian champion is not among the players available to Erik Ten Hag. In the afternoon, however, it was Cristiano himself who let everyone know that on Sunday he will return to the field with United in friendly against the Rayo Vallecano. The announcement came with a striking message on social networks: “The king plays on Sunday“commented Ronaldo in a post on a fanpage dedicated to him. In less than 48 hours Cr7 will wear the shirt again Unitedwaiting to understand what the future of the five-time Golden Ball will be.